Reviewing AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) & Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP)

AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD – Free Report) and Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AMTD Digital and Crescent Capital BDC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMTD Digital $25.28 million 47.43 $27.51 million N/A N/A Crescent Capital BDC $116.72 million 5.03 $15.54 million $0.21 75.48

AMTD Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Crescent Capital BDC.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMTD Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Crescent Capital BDC 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AMTD Digital and Crescent Capital BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Crescent Capital BDC has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.56%. Given Crescent Capital BDC’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Crescent Capital BDC is more favorable than AMTD Digital.

Profitability

This table compares AMTD Digital and Crescent Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMTD Digital N/A N/A N/A Crescent Capital BDC 5.49% 8.98% 4.16%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.0% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Crescent Capital BDC beats AMTD Digital on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMTD Digital

AMTD Digital Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. It operates through three segments: SpiderNet Ecosystem Solutions, Digital Financial Services, and Corporate. The company offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation. Its platform monitors portfolio companies, such as tracking of business and technology development, competitive landscape, latest technological trends, risk exposure, and financial analysis. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. AMTD Digital Inc. is a subsidiary of AMTD IDEA Group.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

