Reviewing Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) & Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS)

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) and Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS – Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.6% of Coterra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Coterra Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coterra Energy and Pioneer Oil and Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coterra Energy $9.05 billion 2.11 $4.07 billion $5.24 4.82 Pioneer Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Coterra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Oil and Gas.

This table compares Coterra Energy and Pioneer Oil and Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coterra Energy 45.19% 29.48% 18.20% Pioneer Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Coterra Energy has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Oil and Gas has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Coterra Energy and Pioneer Oil and Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coterra Energy 0 15 5 0 2.25 Pioneer Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coterra Energy presently has a consensus target price of $29.88, suggesting a potential upside of 18.36%. Given Coterra Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Coterra Energy is more favorable than Pioneer Oil and Gas.

Summary

Coterra Energy beats Pioneer Oil and Gas on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania. It also holds Permian Basin properties with approximately 307,000 net acres; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma. In addition, the company operates natural gas and saltwater disposal gathering systems in Texas. It sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, oil and gas marketers, major energy companies, pipeline companies, and power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Pioneer Oil and Gas

(Free Report)

Pioneer Oil and Gas engages in acquiring, developing, producing, and selling oil and gas properties to companies located in the continental United States. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in South Jordan, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.