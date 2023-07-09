Reviewing Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) & Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT – Free Report) and Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.4% of Jianpu Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of Sportradar Group shares are held by institutional investors. 40.1% of Jianpu Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 85.0% of Sportradar Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Jianpu Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Jianpu Technology and Sportradar Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jianpu Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Sportradar Group 1 3 4 0 2.38

Profitability

Sportradar Group has a consensus target price of $14.44, indicating a potential upside of 9.79%. Given Sportradar Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sportradar Group is more favorable than Jianpu Technology.

This table compares Jianpu Technology and Sportradar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jianpu Technology -9.41% -22.86% -10.28% Sportradar Group 1.60% 1.50% 0.73%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jianpu Technology and Sportradar Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jianpu Technology $143.49 million 0.18 -$18.02 million ($0.70) -1.79 Sportradar Group $769.46 million 18.97 $11.48 million $0.04 328.83

Sportradar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Jianpu Technology. Jianpu Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sportradar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Jianpu Technology has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sportradar Group has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sportradar Group beats Jianpu Technology on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jianpu Technology

(Free Report)

Jianpu Technology Inc. operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform allows users to access to financial products, including loans, credit cards, insurance products, and other financial products. It recommends financial products to individual users and assists the financial service providers in targeting users with specific characteristics based on the users' financial needs and profile, as well as the products offerings and risk appetite of the financial service providers. The company also provides big data and system-based risk management, advertising and marketing, and other services primarily to financial service providers. It operates its platform under the Rong360 brand name. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Sportradar Group

(Free Report)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues and federations, betting operators, and media companies. It also provides sports entertainment, gaming, and sports solutions, as well as live streaming solution for online, mobile, and retail sports betting. In addition, its software solutions address the entire sports betting value chain from traffic generation and advertising technology to the collection, processing, and extrapolation of data and odds, as well as to visualization solutions, risk management, and platform services. Sportradar Group AG was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in St. Gallen, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Jianpu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jianpu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.