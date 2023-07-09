Reviewing Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) & Colombier Acquisition (NYSE:CLBR)

Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ – Free Report) and Colombier Acquisition (NYSE:CLBR – Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.4% of Mobiquity Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of Colombier Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of Mobiquity Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mobiquity Technologies and Colombier Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobiquity Technologies -195.36% N/A -178.03% Colombier Acquisition N/A -22.94% 0.89%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobiquity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Colombier Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mobiquity Technologies and Colombier Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mobiquity Technologies and Colombier Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobiquity Technologies $4.17 million 0.65 -$8.06 million ($8.37) -0.01 Colombier Acquisition N/A N/A $5.80 million N/A N/A

Colombier Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mobiquity Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Mobiquity Technologies has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colombier Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Mobiquity Technologies



Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of mobile advertising network. It focuses on driving awareness and foot-traffic throughout its indoor mall-based beacon network. The company was founded by Dean L. Julia, Scott J. Novack, and Michael D. Trepeta in March 1998 and is headquartered in Shoreham, NY.

About Colombier Acquisition



Colombier Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effectuate a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

