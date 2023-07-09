ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Major Shareholder Purchases $56,372.31 in Stock

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK – Free Report) major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 81,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $56,372.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,649,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,208,326.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Global Fund Lp Lind II also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 5th, Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 1,780 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.68 per share, with a total value of $1,210.40.
ReWalk Robotics Stock Up 2.6 %
NASDAQ RWLK opened at $0.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $1.14.
Institutional Trading of ReWalk Robotics
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RWLK. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 216.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 65,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 60,859 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34,013 shares during the period. 19.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
ReWalk Robotics Company Profile
ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.
