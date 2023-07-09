ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Shares of ReWalk Robotics stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $0.71. ReWalk Robotics has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $1.14.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 333.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 81,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $56,372.31. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,649,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,208,326.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ReWalk Robotics in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34,013 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ReWalk Robotics by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 41,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

