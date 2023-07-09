Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.67. Approximately 164,487 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 364,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Riskified from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $757.50 million, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.23.

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Riskified had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $68.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.54 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronado Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Riskified by 344.7% in the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 3,380,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,419,000 after buying an additional 2,620,437 shares during the period. EVR Research LP raised its stake in Riskified by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after buying an additional 492,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Riskified by 16.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,183,000 after buying an additional 255,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Riskified in the first quarter worth about $9,587,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Riskified in the first quarter worth about $7,866,000. 30.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

