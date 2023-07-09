Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 4,468 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,586 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,468 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.2% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $87,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $425.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 221.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $439.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.25.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

