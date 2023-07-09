Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Purchased by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,334 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Gould Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RIVN shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.32.

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 14.2 %

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.88. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.97 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 292.63% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 595.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.43) EPS. Analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $452,730.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,198.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $49,698.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $452,730.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,198.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,423 shares of company stock valued at $793,029. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

