Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Up 4.8%

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.03 and last traded at $41.90. 2,129,568 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 11,016,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on RBLX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.54.

Roblox Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 1.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 270.57% and a negative net margin of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $773.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.74 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $156,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,989,919.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $156,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 332,308 shares in the company, valued at $12,989,919.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,248,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,235,904.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 841,472 shares of company stock worth $33,508,858 in the last 90 days. 27.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 20.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Roblox by 11.9% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 92,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Roblox by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 463,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,854,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $565,000. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

