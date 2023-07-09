RWS (LON:RWS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $224.60

Shares of RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 224.60 ($2.85) and last traded at GBX 225.40 ($2.86), with a volume of 170605 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 228.20 ($2.90).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RWS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on RWS from GBX 265 ($3.36) to GBX 260 ($3.30) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($5.97) target price on shares of RWS in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of RWS in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

RWS Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 244.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 310.59. The company has a market cap of £878.36 million, a P/E ratio of 1,413.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.64.

RWS Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at RWS

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. RWS’s payout ratio is 7,500.00%.

In other RWS news, insider Candida (Candy) Davies purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 242 ($3.07) per share, with a total value of £48,400 ($61,429.12). In other news, insider Julie Southern bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 258 ($3.27) per share, with a total value of £10,320 ($13,098.11). Also, insider Candida (Candy) Davies bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 242 ($3.07) per share, with a total value of £48,400 ($61,429.12). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,032,000. 23.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RWS Company Profile

(Free Report)

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.

