Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of JPM opened at $144.34 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $147.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.48 and a 200-day moving average of $137.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,844,072.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

