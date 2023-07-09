Sage Rhino Capital LLC Trims Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% in the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $103.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.65. The stock has a market cap of $417.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

