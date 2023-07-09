Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $263,112.50 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.49, for a total value of $263,112.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,309,165.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 27th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.48, for a total value of $260,600.00.

On Friday, June 23rd, Parker Harris sold 946 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.63, for a total value of $198,309.98.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $260,812.50.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $269,375.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total transaction of $274,087.50.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total transaction of $259,675.00.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total transaction of $245,975.00.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.02, for a total transaction of $247,525.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Parker Harris sold 561 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $110,141.13.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total transaction of $248,850.00.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.3 %

CRM stock opened at $209.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $204.14 billion, a PE ratio of 551.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.89. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

