Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $196,085.45 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) insider Dominic Phillips sold 7,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $196,085.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,273,999 shares in the company, valued at $61,511,672.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dominic Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Thursday, June 15th, Dominic Phillips sold 120,483 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $3,524,127.75.

Samsara Stock Down 0.8 %

Samsara stock opened at $26.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.87 and a beta of 1.42. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $30.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $204.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.03 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. On average, analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $464,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 776,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,312,000 after buying an additional 107,262 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 2,682.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 175,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 169,163 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 9,807.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on IOT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Samsara from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Samsara from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Samsara Company Profile

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.