Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Decreases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,703 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $425.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.37, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $367.20 and its 200 day moving average is $272.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $439.90.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wedbush upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.