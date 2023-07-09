Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Shares Gap Up to $4.96

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.96, but opened at $5.06. Sandstorm Gold shares last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 512,797 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SAND shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.66.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold Stock Up 4.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Sandstorm Gold Dividend Announcement

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 53.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAND. Orion Resource Partners USA LP acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,328,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 100,345.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,063,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,832,000 after buying an additional 25,038,166 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,380,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,321,000 after buying an additional 2,478,664 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,125,000. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 431.4% in the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,326,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after buying an additional 1,076,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.