Sayan Chakraborty Sells 3,926 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $869,334.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,795,155.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sayan Chakraborty also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of Workday stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $69,869.73.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $218.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.83 and its 200-day moving average is $196.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.36, a P/E/G ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $230.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Workday from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Workday from $216.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Workday by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 404,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,853,000 after acquiring an additional 9,612 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Workday by 37.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Workday by 2.0% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 37,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,444,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth approximately $24,364,000. Finally, Bradley Mark J. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 18,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

