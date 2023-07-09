Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Receives $53.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.83.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $48.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.92. Schrödinger has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $51.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 376.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($1.74). Schrödinger had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $64.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schrödinger will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 7,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $318,479.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,967.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 7,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $318,479.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,967.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 14,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $519,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,230 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schrödinger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,405 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,205,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,357,000 after acquiring an additional 81,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

