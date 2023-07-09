Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Scorpio Tankers

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 263.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,136,000 after acquiring an additional 57,184 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 15.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 21,160 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE:STNG opened at $45.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.98. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $64.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.37.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shipping company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $377.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.37 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 51.60% and a return on equity of 40.01%. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.66%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

