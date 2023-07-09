SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Down 3.9%

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report)’s share price was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $53.69 and last traded at $53.97. Approximately 226,150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 793,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

SeaWorld Entertainment Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.34.

Insider Transactions at SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 16.18%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $237,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,284,209.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $200,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $237,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,284,209.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,341 shares of company stock valued at $660,940 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaWorld Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 475.4% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 104,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 86,051 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 91.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 67.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 53,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 21,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

