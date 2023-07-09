Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $576.00

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 576 ($7.31) and last traded at GBX 586 ($7.44), with a volume of 55964 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 616 ($7.82).

STB has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,766 ($22.41) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($18.02) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 989 ($12.55) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

The stock has a market cap of £109.64 million, a PE ratio of 383.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 629.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 684.65.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, and Retail Finance. The Real Estate Finance segment provides secured loans against property assets. The Commercial Finance segment provides invoice discounting solutions, coronavirus business interruption loan scheme, and recovery loan schemes.

