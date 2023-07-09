SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Major Shareholder Purchases $45,999.00 in Stock

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Free Report) major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 6,725 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $45,999.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 567,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,884,011.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Neil Gagnon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 26th, Neil Gagnon purchased 2,062 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,434.00.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Neil Gagnon purchased 3,670 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,139.50.

On Monday, June 12th, Neil Gagnon purchased 27,205 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $184,994.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Neil Gagnon bought 10,572 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $72,629.64.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Neil Gagnon bought 6,587 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $57,570.38.

On Monday, May 8th, Neil Gagnon bought 2,848 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $24,151.04.

On Thursday, May 4th, Neil Gagnon bought 10,436 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $90,897.56.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Neil Gagnon bought 8,523 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $76,025.16.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Neil Gagnon bought 1,050 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $9,502.50.

On Monday, April 24th, Neil Gagnon acquired 5,000 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $48,850.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $7.00 on Friday. SecureWorks Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.82.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $94.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.47 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 28.35%. On average, analysts forecast that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCWX shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on SecureWorks from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SecureWorks by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28,737 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 35,048 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 282.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 90,600 shares during the period. 10.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.

