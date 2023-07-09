SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Major Shareholder Purchases $45,999.00 in Stock

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWXFree Report) major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 6,725 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $45,999.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 567,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,884,011.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Neil Gagnon also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 26th, Neil Gagnon purchased 2,062 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,434.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 21st, Neil Gagnon purchased 3,670 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,139.50.
  • On Monday, June 12th, Neil Gagnon purchased 27,205 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $184,994.00.
  • On Friday, June 9th, Neil Gagnon bought 10,572 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $72,629.64.
  • On Wednesday, May 10th, Neil Gagnon bought 6,587 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $57,570.38.
  • On Monday, May 8th, Neil Gagnon bought 2,848 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $24,151.04.
  • On Thursday, May 4th, Neil Gagnon bought 10,436 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $90,897.56.
  • On Tuesday, May 2nd, Neil Gagnon bought 8,523 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $76,025.16.
  • On Wednesday, April 26th, Neil Gagnon bought 1,050 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $9,502.50.
  • On Monday, April 24th, Neil Gagnon acquired 5,000 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $48,850.00.

SecureWorks Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $7.00 on Friday. SecureWorks Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.82.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWXFree Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $94.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.47 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 28.35%. On average, analysts forecast that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCWX shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on SecureWorks from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SecureWorks by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28,737 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 35,048 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 282.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 90,600 shares during the period. 10.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.

