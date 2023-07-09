Shaler Alias Sells 54,396 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Stock

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) President Shaler Alias sold 54,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $411,777.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shaler Alias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Shaler Alias sold 200,000 shares of Repay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $1,570,000.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Shaler Alias sold 200,000 shares of Repay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $1,586,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Shaler Alias sold 139,326 shares of Repay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $1,046,338.26.

On Thursday, June 15th, Shaler Alias sold 600,000 shares of Repay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Shaler Alias sold 500,000 shares of Repay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $3,755,000.00.

Repay Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $7.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.52. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $14.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $771.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $74.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.39 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Repay from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Repay from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Repay from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repay currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Repay by 377.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Repay by 1,458.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Repay by 325.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Repay in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Repay by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

