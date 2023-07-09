Shane Crehan Sells 2,863 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) CAO Shane Crehan sold 2,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $185,350.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shane Crehan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 13th, Shane Crehan sold 337 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $23,404.65.

On Thursday, April 13th, Shane Crehan sold 11,049 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $752,768.37.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 1.5 %

ZM opened at $65.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of -0.22. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.45 and a 12 month high of $124.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.65 and a 200 day moving average of $69.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

