Shelly Pinto Sells 7,345 Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Stock

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report) CAO Shelly Pinto sold 7,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $47,889.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,248.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shelly Pinto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 30th, Shelly Pinto sold 466 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $3,420.44.

ALX Oncology Stock Performance

ALXO opened at $6.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.32. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $15.39. The company has a market capitalization of $252.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 10.62 and a quick ratio of 10.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology ( NASDAQ:ALXO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.26. Equities analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 40.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 15.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALXO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on ALX Oncology from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ALX Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.

