Shelly Pinto Sells 7,345 Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Stock

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report) CAO Shelly Pinto sold 7,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $47,889.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,248.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shelly Pinto also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 30th, Shelly Pinto sold 466 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $3,420.44.
ALX Oncology Stock Performance
ALXO opened at $6.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.32. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $15.39. The company has a market capitalization of $252.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 10.62 and a quick ratio of 10.62.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALX Oncology
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 40.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 15.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ALXO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on ALX Oncology from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ALX Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.
ALX Oncology Company Profile
ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ALX Oncology
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.