SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Down to $3.04

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.04, but opened at $2.90. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 1,636 shares trading hands.
Separately, Citigroup cut SIGNA Sports United from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.
SIGNA Sports United Stock Up 1.7 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.88.
SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
