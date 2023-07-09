SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Down to $3.04

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.04, but opened at $2.90. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 1,636 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup cut SIGNA Sports United from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

SIGNA Sports United Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the second quarter worth $73,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SIGNA Sports United by 195.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 48,236 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in SIGNA Sports United by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 577,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

