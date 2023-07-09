Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.53.
Signature Bank Price Performance
Signature Bank stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $208.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 million, a P/E ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.
About Signature Bank
Signature Bank provides digital assets banking business and comprises of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.
