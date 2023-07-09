Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.53.

Signature Bank Price Performance

Signature Bank stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $208.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 million, a P/E ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Signature Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 355.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 473.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides digital assets banking business and comprises of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

