Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $62.55 and last traded at $63.32. 89,379 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 461,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SIMO. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Silicon Motion Technology from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.20 and a 200 day moving average of $64.84.

Institutional Trading of Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $124.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.17 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,471 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $72,754,000 after buying an additional 707,765 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,584,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 262.8% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 410,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $26,646,000 after acquiring an additional 297,000 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,218 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $69,963,000 after purchasing an additional 256,085 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

