Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.14.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.5 %
SPG opened at $118.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.52. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $133.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simon Property Group
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 31.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 130,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,098,000 after purchasing an additional 31,247 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at $1,163,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 53,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 427,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,306,000 after purchasing an additional 33,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.
Simon Property Group Company Profile
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
