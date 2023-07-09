Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.14.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.5 %

SPG opened at $118.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.52. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simon Property Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.12%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 31.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 130,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,098,000 after purchasing an additional 31,247 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at $1,163,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 53,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 427,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,306,000 after purchasing an additional 33,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.