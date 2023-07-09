Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) shares were down 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.71 and last traded at $24.79. Approximately 147,429 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,828,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SIX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.46.

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 2.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.01. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $142.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Gary Mick purchased 5,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $156,807.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,104.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 11,812 shares of company stock worth $314,908 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Six Flags Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 166.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Further Reading

