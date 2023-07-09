SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Trading Down 2.7%

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $65.87 and last traded at $67.13. 22,654 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 272,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SJW Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.60.

SJW Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.49.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.02 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SJW Group news, Director Carl Guardino sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $59,075.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,079.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJW. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SJW Group by 216.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,311,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,211 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 4th quarter worth $129,070,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,796,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 610.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 236,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,236,000 after buying an additional 203,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,499,000 after buying an additional 174,397 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

