Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) vs. Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Head to Head Review

Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) and Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Snam pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Brookfield Infrastructure pays an annual dividend of $1.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Snam pays out 70.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Infrastructure pays out 106.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brookfield Infrastructure has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Snam is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Snam and Brookfield Infrastructure’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snam N/A N/A N/A $0.65 15.37 Brookfield Infrastructure $1.92 billion 2.62 $159.32 million $1.44 31.64

Profitability

Brookfield Infrastructure has higher revenue and earnings than Snam. Snam is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brookfield Infrastructure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Snam and Brookfield Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snam N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Snam and Brookfield Infrastructure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snam 0 1 2 0 2.67 Brookfield Infrastructure 0 0 1 0 3.00

Brookfield Infrastructure has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.36%. Given Brookfield Infrastructure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brookfield Infrastructure is more favorable than Snam.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Snam shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.7% of Brookfield Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brookfield Infrastructure beats Snam on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snam

(Free Report)

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Transportation, Storage, Regasification, Energy Transition, and other segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants. The company also offers natural gas storage services through an integrated group of infrastructure comprising deposits, wells, gas treatment and compression plants, and the operational dispatching systems; and operates storage concessions in Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna, and in Abruzzo. In addition, it engages in the rental and maintenance of fibre optic telecommunications cables, as well as energy efficiency solutions for residential, industrial, tertiary, and public administration sectors; and management of biogas and biomethane plants. Further, the company offers engineering and project management services. It also operates in Albania, Saudi Arabia, Austria, China, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, France, Greece, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The company was formerly known as Snam Rete Gas S.p.A. and changed its name to Snam S.p.A. in January 2012. Snam S.p.A. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; 4.3 million gas and electricity connections; and 60,000 kilometers of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines in Australia. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

