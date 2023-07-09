Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Shares Up 4.5%

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Free Report) shot up 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.89 and last traded at $10.89. 845 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 44,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Snap One from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Snap One alerts:

Snap One Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.53. The company has a market cap of $836.90 million, a PE ratio of -40.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Snap One ( NASDAQ:SNPO Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $252.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.36 million. Snap One had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap One Holdings Corp. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Snap One by 533.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Snap One by 2,779.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap One during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Snap One by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Snap One by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap One Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.