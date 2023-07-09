Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $188.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNOW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on Snowflake from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Snowflake from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE SNOW opened at $170.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.90 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $119.27 and a 52-week high of $205.66.

Insider Activity

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The firm had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.57 million. On average, analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $126,200.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 744,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,722,199.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $97,264.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,313,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $126,200.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 744,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,722,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 615,507 shares of company stock worth $108,549,283 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

