Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Shares Up 14.1%

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Free Report) shares shot up 14.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.83. 1,962,686 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 2,313,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Solid Power from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Solid Power from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Solid Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.65. The firm has a market cap of $496.15 million, a PE ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 1.61.

Solid Power ( NASDAQ:SLDP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 million. Solid Power had a negative net margin of 137.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Solid Power, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Solid Power by 171.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Solid Power during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solid Power during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solid Power during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Power during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sell its sulfide-based solid electrolyte and to license its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

