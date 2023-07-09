Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on Sotera Health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHC opened at $17.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $20.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotera Health

Sotera Health ( NASDAQ:SHC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Sotera Health had a negative net margin of 26.47% and a positive return on equity of 46.84%. The business had revenue of $220.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Sotera Health by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sotera Health

(Free Report

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.