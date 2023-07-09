SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Gap Up to $3.52

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.52, but opened at $3.62. SoundHound AI shares last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 6,782,274 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on SoundHound AI from $2.80 to $6.20 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

SoundHound AI Stock Up 3.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $787.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Ming Hom sold 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $42,697.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 373,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,145.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SoundHound AI news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 595,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,531.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Ming Hom sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $42,697.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 373,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,145.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 680,861 shares of company stock worth $2,296,175. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter worth $1,074,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,461,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. 25.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Articles

