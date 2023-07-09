Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Shares Gap Down to $26.31

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.31, but opened at $25.65. Southside Bancshares shares last traded at $25.71, with a volume of 5,399 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SBSI shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Southside Bancshares from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet cut Southside Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Southside Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Southside Bancshares Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $793.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Southside Bancshares Announces Dividend

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $68.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.00 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 32.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.04%.

Institutional Trading of Southside Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Southside Bancshares by 50.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 66,117 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $1,306,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Southside Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,265,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,029,000 after purchasing an additional 18,379 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Southside Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Southside Bancshares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,556,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

