SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $475.20 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $398.11 and a 1 year high of $499.48. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $458.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $460.24.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

