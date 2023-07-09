SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) Shares Gap Down to $51.25

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $51.25, but opened at $50.08. SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF shares last traded at $50.08, with a volume of 525 shares changing hands.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $539.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.33 and a 200-day moving average of $53.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NANR. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $540,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. WealthOne LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 137,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NANR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of US & Canadian firms involved in natural resources and commodities businesses. NANR was launched on Dec 15, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

