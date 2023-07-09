Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 121,960 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 342,858 shares.The stock last traded at $32.68 and had previously closed at $30.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Sphere Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Sphere Entertainment Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sphere Entertainment

Sphere Entertainment ( NYSE:SPHR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.12). Sphere Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $363.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 6,877,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $204,675,977.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,143,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,883,594.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sphere Entertainment Company Profile

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

See Also

