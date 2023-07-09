Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Shares Purchased by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,485 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Spire Global were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Spire Global by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 22,882 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 47,505 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Spire Global by 570.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 116,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spire Global

In other Spire Global news, CEO Peter Platzer sold 56,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total transaction of $41,513.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,080,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,939,403.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,528 shares of company stock valued at $143,523. Company insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spire Global Stock Up 4.3 %

SPIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Spire Global from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Spire Global to $1.05 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

SPIR opened at $0.55 on Friday. Spire Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $87.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.83.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Spire Global had a negative return on equity of 57.31% and a negative net margin of 112.87%. The firm had revenue of $24.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Spire Global, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spire Global

(Free Report)

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

Featured Stories

