Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.71.

SPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 11,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 5.7% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 42.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 45,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 13,755 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 457,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 567,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,644,000 after purchasing an additional 67,893 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

SPR opened at $29.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.64. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $38.55.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.38). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 365.67% and a negative net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

