SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,990,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,300,000 after buying an additional 401,503 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,635,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,828,000 after buying an additional 1,947,334 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,453,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,484,000 after buying an additional 757,999 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,609,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,140,000 after buying an additional 106,037 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,154,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,126,000 after buying an additional 18,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SSNC opened at $59.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.43. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.97.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 11.29%. As a group, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $12,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SSNC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.82.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.