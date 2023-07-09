Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM) Trading Up 23.5%

Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM – Free Report)’s stock price was up 23.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 209,821 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 93,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Star Diamond Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$45.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 17.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09.

About Star Diamond

Star Diamond Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of diamonds in Canada. The company's principal mineral properties include the Star Kimberlite property and the Orion South Kimberlite property located in Fort à la Corne area of Saskatchewan, Canada. It also holds a 50% interest in the Buffalo Hills project located in north central Alberta, Canada.

