Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

Shares of SPLP stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.29. Steel Partners has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $48.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $445.37 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 10,028 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $231,847.36. Following the sale, the president now owns 145,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 10,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $231,847.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 145,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 5,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $118,547.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,709.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,531 shares of company stock valued at $520,388 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLP. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,308,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,785,000 after buying an additional 80,840 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Steel Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Steel Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Steel Partners by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Steel Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

