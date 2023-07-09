Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.94 and last traded at $5.93. 454,877 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 5,584,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

Several research firms have issued reports on STEM. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Stem from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Stem from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America downgraded Stem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Stem from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stem from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.97.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $940.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.84.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.34 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 37.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stem, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Stem announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 81.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 6,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $39,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 14,003 shares of company stock valued at $71,714 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stem by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,631,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,838,000 after purchasing an additional 350,707 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stem by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,306,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,768,000 after buying an additional 104,185 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Stem by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,111,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,637,000 after buying an additional 3,033,830 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Stem by 87.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,295,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,353,000 after buying an additional 2,002,840 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Stem by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,095,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,552,000 after buying an additional 36,580 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

