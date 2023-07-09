Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Gap Down to $91.44

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $91.44, but opened at $89.16. Stepan shares last traded at $89.43, with a volume of 26,569 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet cut Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Get Stepan alerts:

Stepan Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.32.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.23). Stepan had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $651.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

Insider Transactions at Stepan

In other news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 3,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.34, for a total transaction of $372,146.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,577,677.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Stepan news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 3,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.34, for a total value of $372,146.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,577,677.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $196,067.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,702,896.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,983 shares of company stock worth $748,034 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,688,000 after buying an additional 260,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 12.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,951,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,828,000 after buying an additional 221,795 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stepan during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,622,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stepan during the first quarter valued at about $12,646,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,733,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,951,000 after buying an additional 112,113 shares during the last quarter. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stepan

(Free Report)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.