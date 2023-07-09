Stingray Group (OTCMKTS:STGYF) and Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) Financial Analysis

Stingray Group (OTCMKTS:STGYF – Free Report) and Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stingray Group and Scienjoy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Stingray Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stingray Group N/A N/A N/A C($0.22) -17.86 Scienjoy $283.20 million 0.39 $28.03 million $0.35 8.30

Scienjoy has higher revenue and earnings than Stingray Group. Stingray Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scienjoy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stingray Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Scienjoy 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Stingray Group and Scienjoy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Stingray Group presently has a consensus target price of C$7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 90.84%. Scienjoy has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,311.36%. Given Scienjoy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Scienjoy is more favorable than Stingray Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.6% of Stingray Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Scienjoy shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.6% of Scienjoy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Stingray Group and Scienjoy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stingray Group N/A N/A N/A Scienjoy 5.86% 9.09% 7.17%

Summary

Scienjoy beats Stingray Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stingray Group

(Free Report)

Stingray Group Inc. operates as a music, media, and technology company worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, a multiplatform music service that gives listeners free access to curated music channels on television (TV), web, and mobile; Stingray Naturescape, a channel in 4K resolution; Stingray Now 4K, a curated 4K TV channel; and Stingray Festival 4K, a television channel that broadcasts exclusively in native 4K and Dolby Digital audio. It also provides Qello Concerts by Stingray, an over-the-top streaming service on TV, mobile, and the web; Calm Radio, a music site for relaxation; Calm Christian, that offers Christian worship music; Stingray Classica, a TV channel dedicated to classical music, including operas, ballets, concerts, and documentaries; Stingray iConcerts, a source for various live concerts; and Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel dedicated to jazz and jazz-related genres, such as soul, blues, funk, gospel, hip-hop, fusion, reggae, Latin, swing, and bebop. In addition, the company offers karaoke services comprising Yokee Piano, Stingray Kids' Karaoke, and Yokee Music, as well as Stingray Karaoke, a video on demand and TV app. Further, it provides music videos TV channels that include Stingray Country, Stingray cmusic, PalmarèsADISQ par Stingray, Stingray Hits!, Stingray Vibe, Stingray Loud, Stingray Retro, Stingray LiteTV, and Stingray Juicebox; and operates approximately 100 radio stations across Canada, as well as offers advertising solutions. The company distributes its products and services through various platforms that include digital cable TV, satellite TV, IPTV, OTT, the internet, mobile devices, game consoles, and connected cars. It serves cable and telecom companies, retailers, small and medium businesses, and directly to consumers. The company was formerly known as Stingray Digital Group Inc. and changed its name to Stingray Group Inc. in December 2018. Stingray Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Scienjoy

(Free Report)

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. The company operates live streaming platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Streaming, and Hongle Live Streaming names. It also offers technical development and advisory services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Hangzhou City, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.